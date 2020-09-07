Highest number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Wales for more than ten weeks

There have been 133 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales - the highest number of cases since June 27.

Public Health Wales say the ''steady increase in cases'' is because of a lack of social distancing within communities.

Dr Giri Shankar is urging people to follow government rules, particularly those who are socialising and those returning from abroad.

It comes following the rise of cases in the the Caerphilly area.

''It is absolutely vital that everyone in the community abides by social distancing measures''

“I would appeal to everyone in the Caerphilly area that if you have even the mildest of COVID-19 symptoms, a high temperature or fever, a new and persistent cough, or a loss or change in your sense of smell or taste, or even if you feel generally unwell with no explanation, to make use of the local testing unit at Caerphilly Leisure Centre.''

A testing centre has been set up in Caerphilly following the rise of cases. Credit: PA

Cases by Local Health Board:

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board - 35Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board - 18Cardiff & Vale University Health Board - 19Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board - 28Hywel Dda University Health Board - 6Powys Teaching Health Board - 11Swansea Bay University Health Board - 12Unknown - 2Resident outside of Wales - 1

Health officials have previously said there is evidence of increased transmission amongst people between the ages of 20 and 30, which has resulted in the ''spread of the virus to other groups of people."

The area outside the bar on St Mary Street was crowded in the early hours of the morning Credit: Ian Cottrell

Over the weekend, a video taken outside Coyote Ugly bar on St Mary Street in the welsh capital showed hundreds of people gathered outside without social distancing.

Cardiff Council said it was ''unacceptable'' and warned closure of the bar and other premises if ''immediate improvements'' were not made.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have since set up a walk in testing centre outside Caerphilly Leisure Centre following the rise in cases.