Local lockdown imposed in Caerphilly after spike in coronavirus cases

Coronavirus laws will be tightened across Caerphilly borough to prevent a local outbreak of the virus spreading, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.

A range of new measures will come into force on Tuesday at 6pm in a bid to reduce the number of new coronavirus infections.

People will not be allowed to enter or leave the Caerphilly County Borough Council area without a reasonable excuse;

Everyone over 11 will be required to wear face coverings in shops;

People will only be able to meet outdoors – meetings with other people indoors and extended households will not be allowed for the time being. No overnight stays will be allowed.

There have been 98 new cases of the virus in Caerphilly in the last seven days.

The Welsh Government said the rules were being introduced following a rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases in coronavirus, which have been linked to clusters of people meeting indoors, not following social distancing guidelines and summer holidays overseas.

A pop-up community testing centre was introduced in Caerphilly at the weekend. On Saturday, the Welsh Government said 450 people were tested and 19 were positive – a positivity rate of 4%. It said that indicated the virus is "circulating in the community."

It comes after 21 pupils at a primary school in Bargoed had to self-isolate after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said, “We have seen a significant rise in cases in Caerphilly borough over a very short space of time, which are linked to holiday travel abroad and people socialising indoors and not following social distancing guidelines.

“A lot of these cases are in younger people and thankfully, at the moment, most of these are mild. But coronavirus is now circulating in the community and it’s only a matter of time before we start to see more serious cases, which need hospital treatment.

“We need the help of everyone in Caerphilly borough to prevent the increasing and onward spread of coronavirus. We can only bring this local outbreak under control if everyone pulls together and follows these new steps.

“If we do not see cases falling, we may need to take further steps to bring this local outbreak under control.”

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for COVID-19 at Public Health Wales, said it supports the restictions being put in place.

He said: "These measures are essential to limit the spread of Coronavirus and bring transmission under control. "

“Coronavirus can be a very serious illness, especially for older people or those with existing conditions, and a decision to introduce wide ranging restrictions such as these is not taken lightly. We remind the public that they have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus, and that adhering to these restrictions is of the utmost importance.”

Leader of the council Philippa Marsden said she is urging everyone in the area to follow the new measures.

“We need to create a break in the cycle of infection we are seeing in Caerphilly borough at the moment and unfortunately that means introducing new, tougher restrictions.

“I would urge everyone living in the area to follow these new measures; to follow the social distancing guidelines and to wash their hands regularly. If we all work together, we can bring this outbreak under control and reduce cases of the virus.”