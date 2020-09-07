More than 200 pupils at a school in Bridgend have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks following the confirmation of a Covid-19 case at the school.

The pupils, who are in year seven at Bryntirion Comprehensive have all been identified as having had potential contact with the person who has tested positive.

Bridgend County Brough Council confirmed that three staff at the school have also been affected.

It confirmed a deep clean of the school premises underway, pupils and staff have been asked to remain at home as a precautionary measure in order to reduce the spread of the virus to family, friends and the wider community.

The council said all other year groups will continue to attend school as planned.

Head teacher Ravi Pawar said: “As soon as the school was informed about the positive test result, prompt action was taken to safeguard the well-being of pupils, teachers and staff.

“Their continued well-being remains a top priority, and the school is continuing to work closely alongside the council and Public Health Wales to ensure that lessons can continue as normal."

Councillor Charles Smith, Cabinet Member for Education and Regeneration, added: “Thepandemic is still ongoing, and it is more essential than ever for the whole community to remain alert for symptoms of Covid-19, and to ensure that all national guidance is followed to help combat the spread of the virus."