Scientists in Gwynedd are trialling using crab shells to make PPE and other medical products.

Pennotec, which produces sustainable products, is working on the discovery with Bangor University.

They're now testing a material derived from waste crab-shells which could be used as a virucide - a product that helps to destroy viruses.

Chitosan - a chemical derived from such shells - could be used to produce materials for healthcare.

The company is working with Bangor University on the project. Credit: Google Maps

Researchers hope to use it to develop a unique coating with long-lasting virus-destroying properties.

The Gwynedd-based firm wants to apply this coating to medical devices to prevent coronavirus spreading. It could be used on a range of products and would protect against more than just Covid-19.

The researchers have revealed that it would kill any virus that comes into contact with the coated materials.

The material from the crab shells could be used to produce healthcare products. Credit: PA Images

The company has been working with chemists at Bangor University's BioComposites Centre on chitosan uses.

Products are not yet available as researchers need to develop the chitosan-based coatings.

Once complete, the coatings will have their effectiveness against viruses tested in a laboratory setting.

The material could be used on a range of products. Credit: PA Images

Pennotec and Bangor University's BioComposites Centre are working on the development having won funding from UK Government (Innovate UK) recently.

Dr Viacheslav Tverezovskiy said that the university has a track record of developing chitosan for products.

Jonathan Hughes, MD of Pennotec, said: "We are very excited about this new application for our chitosans."

He explained that the business is "focused on developing natural products from wastes that have benefits."

The waste crab shells could help in producing PPE. Credit: PA Images

Pennotec has already produced a number of chitosan-based products which reduce chemical use.

This includes natural pool cleaning products that reduce the amount of chemicals needed to clean water.

The Daily Post previously reported chitosan being used in other products, such as an alternative to plastic straws.

A pub in Caernarfon had used straws containing the biodegradable resource amid a growing plastic ban.

However, it warned customers that the product was not suitable for vegans or those with some allergies.