Welsh Parliament named as one of the top employers for family-friendly policies

Welsh Parliament has been named as one of the top employers for family-friendly policies along with Lloyds Bank and the Crown Prosecution Service.

Working Families said its list was based on policies and practices which specifically support mothers, fathers, and carers.

The top 10 (in alphabetical order) were named as American Express, the Crown Prosecution Service, DWF, Experian, Imperial College London, Independent Living Fund Scotland, Intellectual Property Office, Lloyds Banking Group, Pinsent Masons and the Welsh Parliament.

Employers were assessed on their culture and how far flexible and family-friendly working practices have become embedded.

Welsh Parliament said it strives to 'provide support' for its employees. Credit: PA Images

Working Families said its research suggested that half of employers analyse all jobs to determine the potential for flexibility before advertising vacancies, up from 41% last year.

Two out of three employers give their staff the right to request flexible working from day one, rather than having to wait the statutory 26 weeks, said the charity.

Chief executive Jane van Zyl said: "Covid-19 has demonstrated just how vital it is for employers to support the diverse needs of their staff team and build cultures that embrace flexible working.

"These employers excelled in our rigorous benchmarking process, proving they are leading the way in building family-friendly workplaces in the UK."

Jessica Legg, HR business partner at the Welsh Parliament, said: "We strive to provide support that allows our employees to maintain a positive work-life balance for the benefit of their health, relationships and their contentment at work.