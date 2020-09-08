56-year-old man dies after being hit by lorry in Swansea

A 56-year-old man has died after being hit by a lorry in Swansea on Monday, South Wales Police say.

The Swansea man was struck by the Scania lorry soon after 8pm on Wellington Street, police said in a statement.

The man was taken to Morriston Hospital with serious injuries and later died. Police say his family are being supported by specialist officers.

South Wales Police is calling for any witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.

The 56-year-old was from the Swansea area. Credit: Google Maps

A statement from the force said: "South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle road traffic collision, which occurred at approximately 8.05pm yesterday (Monday, September 7), on Wellington Street, Swansea.

"The collision involved a Scania lorry and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 56-year-old local man, was taken to Morriston Hospital with serious injuries, where he later died despite the best efforts of paramedics and hospital staff.

"His family is being supported by specialist officers.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicle or the pedestrian in the moments prior to it, is urged to contact police. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage which could assist the investigation. Please call 101, quoting occurrence 2000327581."