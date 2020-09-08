Football fan handed ban for making aeroplane gesture mocking death of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala
A football fan has been handed a three-year ban after he made aeroplane gestures during a Cardiff City game mocking the death of footballer Emiliano Sala.
Reading supporter, Stuart Webb was seen making the gesture towards Cardiff City fans in January following the death of the striker.
Sala, who had just agreed a transfer from French side Nantes to the Welsh football club, died when his plane crashed in the English Channel in January 2019.
Webb, from Torquay, was ejected from the stadium after he was seen making the gesture during the match between Reading and Cardiff.
The 37-year-old admitted to a public order offence and was issued with a three-year ban which means he can not attend any Reading matches until 2023.
PC Christian Evans, from South Wales Police said Webb's gesture "caused a great deal of distress to many people."
Webb’s inflammatory gesture caused a great deal of distress to many people still grieving the death of Emiliano Sala.
“The overwhelming majority of football fans are well-behaved and respectful to one another," PC Christian Evans continued.
“Hopefully this court result sends a clear message that similar behaviour will not be tolerated at matches.
“We work closely with Cardiff City Football Club and colleagues from other police forces to keep troublemakers away."
As part of his three-year ban Webb can't:
Go within the Madejski Stadium ground in Reading, or immediate area on any match days.
Go within Reading Town Centre on any match days, between 3 hours before kick-off and 6 hours after kick off.
Go within 2 miles of any stadium or town/city centre where Reading Football Club are playing an away match, for a period of 3 hours before kick-off and 6 hours after kick off.
Attend any football matches involving Reading Football Club.
