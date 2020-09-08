A football fan has been handed a three-year ban after he made aeroplane gestures during a Cardiff City game mocking the death of footballer Emiliano Sala.

Reading supporter, Stuart Webb was seen making the gesture towards Cardiff City fans in January following the death of the striker.

Sala, who had just agreed a transfer from French side Nantes to the Welsh football club, died when his plane crashed in the English Channel in January 2019.

Webb, from Torquay, was ejected from the stadium after he was seen making the gesture during the match between Reading and Cardiff.

The incident happened during Cardiff's City's match against Reading in the Welsh capital Credit: PA

The 37-year-old admitted to a public order offence and was issued with a three-year ban which means he can not attend any Reading matches until 2023.

PC Christian Evans, from South Wales Police said Webb's gesture "caused a great deal of distress to many people."

“The overwhelming majority of football fans are well-behaved and respectful to one another," PC Christian Evans continued.

“Hopefully this court result sends a clear message that similar behaviour will not be tolerated at matches.

“We work closely with Cardiff City Football Club and colleagues from other police forces to keep troublemakers away."

As part of his three-year ban Webb can't: