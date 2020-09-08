How will the Caerphilly local lockdown work?

People living in Caerphilly county are preparing to go into a local lockdown after a significant spike in cases of coronavirus.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said the decision had been made after most recent figures showed there were 54 in 100,000 cases of the virus confirmed in the area - and that number is expected to rise.

Why are there so many cases in Caerphilly?

There have been 98 new cases of the virus in Caerphilly in the last seven days.

According to the Welsh Government, the cases of Covid-19 have been linked to clusters of people meeting indoors, not following social distancing guidelines and summer holidays overseas.

Many of the cases have also been linked to younger people and are explained as "mild".

But, Mr Gething warned it was only a "matter of time" before we start to see more serious cases, which need hospital treatment.

How will the lockdown work?

From 6pm on Tuesday, travel restrictions mean people cannot enter or leave Caerphilly County Borough Council area without a "reasonable excuse".

This includes work, if people are unable to work from home, as well as making a compassionate visit to a loved one or to provide care.

People will only be allowed to meet others outdoors, with indoor meetings and gatherings restricted.

Everyone over the age of 11 will be required to wear face coverings in shops - the first time this will be mandatory in Wales.

Pubs and bars will remain open in the Caerphilly area, as significant transmission is not taking place there, the health minister has said.

Schools will also remain open.

What areas are included?

The Caerphilly county borough occupies some 28,000 hectares of the Valleys area of South East Wales. It is a little over 30km long and 17.5km wide.

It has a population of around 180,000 people.

The main towns in the county include Caerphilly, Blackwood, Risca, Bargoed and Ystrad Mynach.

Caerphilly is the largest with a population of 33,236.

A map of Caerphilly County Borough Credit: Google Maps

There is a slightly higher population in the borough of people between the ages of 45 and 54.

According to the local council, the number of older people, particularly the very old - aged85 and over has risen, with 18.5% of the population being aged 65 and over.

How long will the lockdown last?

Health minister Vaughan Gething said the lockdown will not be lifted until October "at the very least".

"I can't overstate the seriousness of the position that we're in", he told the BBC.

How to get tested for coronavirus in Caerphilly

Community testing is available in Caerphilly with one site which was set up over the weekend carrying out hundreds of tests, with 450 people tested on Saturday alone.

A new drive through testing facility has also opened at Penallta House council offices in Ystrad Mynach.

On Tuesday morning, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board described the testing centres as "extremely busy" and that only people with symptoms and those who live in Caerphilly should attend.

You do not need to book an appointment and you must arrive by car.