Newport gang who sold 'up to £500,000' of crack and heroin jailed

A "sophisticated and determined" network of drug dealers who sold hundreds of thousands of pounds of heroin and crack cocaine in south Wales have been jailed for at least 45 years.

The group of seven men sold an estimated £261,000-worth of crack cocaine and heroin on the streets of Newport in 2018 and 2019 through a phone line ordering service. Cardiff Crown Court heard how customers would call a phone line before meeting a dealer who would sell them Class A drugs.

During a sentencing hearing, prosecutors said the leader of the group, Aftab Hussain, ran the phone line service with others acting as "lieutenants" on his behalf.

The 31-year-old from Newport was sentenced to 17 years behind bars for his role in the conspiracy while those working for him received lesser sentences.

£250K-£500K Prosecutors estimated that the group sold between £250,000 and £500,000.

Hussain, of Laburnum Drive, Newport, and Lewis Farrell, 21, of Herbert Walk, Newport, were found guilty of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin following a six-week trial earlier this year.

Parvis Ishaq, 30, of Cyril Street, Murtaza Hussain, 24, of Capel Crescent, Avtar Hussain, 27, of Bishpool View, Rizwaan Hussain, 24, of Llanthewy Road, and Mohammed Ali, 38, of no fixed abode all pleaded guilty to the same charges during the trial.

13kg of Class A drugs were sold by the gang over the course of the 267-day conspiracy. This would have netted a street value of at least £261,000 but it is possible they could have sold substantially more. Heath Edwards, Prosecuting

The court heard how the gang were making around 28 individual crack and heroin deals every day between 1 November 2018, and 26 July 2019.Judge Richard Twomlow said the defendants were all involved in running a "sophisticated and determined" drug operation, which had been called the 'Goshi Line'. Judge Twomlow said Aftab Hussain played a "leading role" in the conspiracy with a "number of faithful lieutenants" working below him.

“You were the leader of this organised crime group,” he said.

“The officer said in his experience the ‘Goshi line’ displayed all the signs of a line used by an organised crime group. A large client base had been developed.”He added, “A carefully worked out estimate indicates between November 2018 and July 2019 there were 60,000 calls or texts made to or from the ‘Goshi line’.“The estimated range of the drugs sold in those nine months was between 13 and 26kg with an estimated value of between a quarter of a million pounds and half a million pounds.”

Parvis Ishaq was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.Murtaza Hussain was jailed for eight years and nine months and Rizwaan Hussain received a sentence of six years and eight months in prison. Avtar Hussain was locked up for seven years.The court heard Mohammed Ali was convicted in July 2019 for matters relating to the conspiracy and is currently serving a three-year prison sentence.

Judge Twomlow sentenced him to three years and nine months in prison to run consecutively with his current three-year sentence.

Lewis Farrell will be listed for sentence at a later date.