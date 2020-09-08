Pensarn woman jailed after biting police officer on the hand during arrest

A Pernsarn woman has been jailed for 26 weeks after biting a police officer on the hand during an arrest, causing the officer to suffer 'throbbing pain', a court has heard.Danielle Mullan, 34, assaulted the female officer as she was carried to a police vehicle in leg restraints.Mullan, of South Parade, Pensarn, Abergele, today admitted the assault saying she "thought she was biting her boyfriend" and was jailed for 26 weeks.Llandudno Magistrates Court heard police were called to a domestic incident on South Parade on Saturday, September 5, at 12.50am.

Prosecutor Diane Williams said a member of the public called North Wales Police to say a man’s partner - Mullan - was outside the property ‘causing mayhem’.A further call was made to police stating that Mullan was ’kicking the door and screaming’.Police officers arrived and found her ‘clearly intoxicated and struggling to stand’.When police tried to arrest her she resisted, became aggressive and was put into leg restraints.The prosecutor said: "Officers carried her to the police vehicle (but) she bit Officer Gabrielle James on the middle finger of her left hand."Nia Dawson, defending, told the court Mullan sends her "sincere apologies" to the victim.She said Mullan had been drinking and had a "hazy" recollection of the events.Ms Dawson added: "She thought she was biting her boyfriend. Happily, she (the officer) was wearing gloves but she (Mullan) accepts there was an injury."

District Judge Gwyn Jones said the officer felt "throbbing pain for a number of hours after the assault".He said the officer may also suffer psychological concerns bearing in mind the risk of the transmission of infectious diseases.The case comes North Wales Police told how in unrelated incidents seven police officers were bitten and punched in the face during"mindless attacks" in Rhyl over the weekend.Three officers were assaulted by one individual, with a further two officers bitten in separate incidents.The North Wales Police Federation confirmed that “despite the disgusting, demeaning and painful attacks” no serious injuries were sustained.