The number of coronavirus cases confirmed within the last 24 hours has again reached its highest number since late June as 150 new cases are identified - beating Monday's 10-week high of 133 cases.

Public Health Wales said most of these cases are due "to a lack of social distancing".

It comes as Caerphilly prepares for local lockdown measures to come into place at 6pm.

The new rules mean those in the county over the age of 11 must wear face coverings in shops, people cannot leave or enter the county without reasonable excuse and people from different households (including extended households) cannot meet indoors.

Wales has again seen zero Covid-19 deaths reported.

While numbers of new cases continues to rise, the number of deaths remains low at the moment. Credit: Public Health Wales

Cases by Local Health Board:

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board - 56

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board - 15

Cardiff & Vale University Health Board - 17

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board - 36

Hywel Dda University Health Board - 5

Powys Teaching Health Board - 4

Swansea Bay University Health Board - 17

Several testing centres have been set up in Caerphilly in response to the rise in cases. Anuerin Bevan University Health Board, who are responsible for the area, say both sites are extremely busy and have reminded people that they are only for the use of Caerphilly residents.

Both testing centres will continue to operate until Tuesday 15 September.

Public Health Wales' Dr Giri Shankar is appealing for everyone in the Caerphilly area to seek a test even if they have "the mildest of Covid-19 symptoms".

The local lockdown rules mean that people in Caerphilly cannot meet with others inside someone else's home. Credit: PA Images

Health Minister, Vaughan Gething MS, confirmed in Tuesday's Welsh Government briefing that the incidence rate in Caerphilly is now at 72.9 per 100,000 of the population there.

Mr Gething warned that cases in the area could increase further over the next few weeks and the situation there should be a wake up call to the rest of Wales.

Clusters of cases have been identified in other parts of Wales during recent weeks, including at schools in the Rhondda Cynon Taff area and in Bridgend.

More than 200 pupils at Bryntirion Comprehensive in Bridgend have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks following the confirmation of a Covid-19 case at the school.