Borth Animal Kingdom closes to rehome big cats due to licence issues

Borth Wild Animal Kingdom has had to temporarily close to rehome its big cats following issues with its licence.

A statement on the zoo's website from owners Dean and Tracy Tweedy said that due to personnel changes, the park had not been able to meet their firearms requirement - a condition imposed on it by the council in case of an escape.

Ceredigion Council ordered the couple to shut - but a judge ruled it can only stay open without its big cats.The order means that Tracy and Dean have lost their license to house "Category 1 carnivores" such as lions and lynx.

A facility for the big cats has not yet been confirmed

They have now closed their doors to make adjustments over the next few weeks where they will rehome lions Zulu and Wilma, lynx Daenerys, Tyrion and Nymeria and a serval named Indu to another site.

It comes after a number of animals have escaped from the west Wales zoo in recent years.

In 2017, Lillith the lynx was shot dead by a marksman after being found in a caravan site. Just days later, a second lynx was killed following a "fatal error" by a zoo handler.

In March, three African antelope broke out but were returned safely.

Dean and Tracy took over management of the zoo three years ago and told ITV News they have put "a lot of hard work" into turning it around.

They warned back in May that the zoo faced a "dire situation" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on the zoo's website, the owners stressed said this "is not the end for the park, just a new beginning."

Unfortunately we will have to say goodbye to our cats for a short time. Our lions, lynx and serval will all have to be moved to other facilities in the next few weeks. Dean and Tracy Tweedy, Owners

"We apologise for the short notice, but with immediate effect we will be closing for the next few weeks while we make some on site adjustments," the statement continued.

"As some of you may know, we have had a bit of trouble meeting our firearms requirement this year.

"This has been somewhat caused by a change of personnel in January 2020, then new staff could not complete their training as firing ranges closed down, along with most of the rest of the world for much of the rest of 2020.

"This put us in breach of one of the conditions put on us by the council and they served a closure notice on us, which we contested in court on the 8th of September."

"They could have closed us down completely, but we managed to come to a compromise. Unfortunately we will have to say goodbye to our cats for a short time," they said.

A facility for the cats is yet to be finalised.

A Ceredigion County Council spokeswoman said: "During the hearing, Borth Wild Animal Kingdom Ltd offered to surrender the Category 1 (carnivores) part of their zoo licence."In response to this proposal Ceredigion County Council agreed to an alteration to the licence to close only this section of the zoo, namely the enclosures holding lions, lynx and serval animals."She added, "The judge was mindful of the repeated attempts made by the Local Authority to work with the Zoo and asserted that it was now up to the zoo to look to the future."