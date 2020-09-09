Cardiff City terminate Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's contract with 'immediate effect'

Cardiff City have terminated winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's contract with immediate effect.

In a statement, the club did not give a reason why, but ITV News understands it is for an alleged breach of contract.

Manager Neil Harris had revealed previously that the midfielder was not involved in pre-season because of 'personal reasons'.

It comes on the eve of a new season, with Cardiff preparing to start their season on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday.

Mendez-Laing helped the Bluebirds secure promotion to the Premier League in 2018. Credit: PA

Mendez-Laing began his career with Wolves, making his professional debut in 2009 at the age of nineteen.

The 28-year-old winger also played for Peterborough and Rochdale and was part of the Cardiff side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

He joined Cardiff under former manager Neil Warnock on a free transfer from Rochdale in 2017.

Analysis by ITV Wales Sports Reporter Beth Fisher

This is a huge blow to Cardiff City on several fronts. He had played 92 times for the Bluebirds, scoring 14 goals and his market value was estimated between 1-2 million pounds. So on and off the pitch the Bluebirds have lost an asset which will be hard to replace this season.