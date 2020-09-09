Daily coronavirus cases reach 165 in Wales amid fears of further local lockdowns

There have been a further 165 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 18,829.

Public Health Wales said no further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,597.

It comes amid fears of further local lockdowns after tighter restrictions were imposed in Caerphilly following a spike in community transmission in the borough.

Wednesday's daily figures showed there were 33 new cases in Caerphilly, followed by 20 in Rhondda Cynon Taf, and 18 in Newport.

151 cases in Caerphilly in a week

Rhondda Cynon Taff has seen 100 cases in the last seven days.

Its local MP Chris Bryant warned the area is in "real danger" of following Caerphilly if the situation does not change in the coming days.

There was one case of coronavirus confirmed in a hospital setting, PHW figures show.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said they are "concerned" by the rise in positive cases in Merthyr Tydfil and RCT.

“Our investigations indicate that a lack of social distancing by people of all age groups in a range of different locations has resulted in the spread of the virus to other parts of the population.

"We continue to appeal to everyone to please remember that, even if you feel that you would not be badly affected by COVID-19 if you were to test positive, should you pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious and even fatal.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus – that is, by self-isolating when asked to do so, staying two metres away from others, and by washing hands regularly."