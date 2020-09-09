Man, 49, dies in three vehicle crash in Port Talbot

A man has died following a three-vehicle crash in Port Talbot on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old died on the A4241, between Port Talbot and Aberavon after his van crashed with two cars at the Afan Way junction with Victoria Road.

A 20-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

South Wales Police said the 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Police are looking to speak to any witnesses and are asking anyone with information to call 101.