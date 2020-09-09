Senedd Members say they need to increase their numbers from 60 to 80+

A cross-party committee of Members of the Senedd are calling for between 80 and 90 MSs to sit in the chamber from the 2026 election. They say the evidence is "clear and compelling" that there are just too few of them at present.

Last year the Senedd decided that more members were needed, but that further work was required to consider how that could be achieved. The Senedd Electoral Reform Committee looked at the recommendations of an expert panel, which originally called the increase in 2017.

The committee, chaired by the Labour MS for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, Dawn Bowden has decided that Mss are under too much time pressure because their responsibilities have greatly increased since devolution began in 1999.

“Devolution has been an exciting journey, and the Senedd we have today looks radically different from how it did when it was established over 20 years ago. With expanded powers and responsibilities, it now makes decisions on laws that affect every aspect of peoples’ lives and has responsibility for setting some tax rates.

“We believe that the people of Wales would be better served by a Senedd which has the right number of Members. A larger Senedd would be cost effective, as Members would be better able to hold the Welsh Government to account for its spending and decisions, and pass better legislation, as well as helping people across Wales with their problems".

Next year's election will go ahead under the existing system but the political parties are expected to put pledges into their manifestos about changes to the number of MSs and how they are elected. If the committee gets its way, the enlarged Senedd would be elected fie years later using multi-member constituencies and the Single Transferable Vote (STV) proportional voting system.