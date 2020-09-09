The Wales Women football squad has been announced by team manager, Jayne Ludlow, ahead of their match against Norway on September 22.

Several players are returning after injury including Wales' most-capped international player, Jess Fishlock. The team's captain, Sophie Ingle, is also set to reach her 100th cap in the match against the Norwegians.

Out of the 27 team members announced, 20 will travel to Oslo for the UEFA Euro 2022 qualifying round game.

The Welsh side will be looking for another victory after beating Estonia 2-0 in a friendly back in March.

Wales currently sit in second place in the group, four points behind the Norwegians with four games remaining.

UEFA have confirmed that until further notice all matches will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Fishlock returns to the squad after an 18-month absence due to a knee injury, Megan Wynne is out after picking up an ACL injury during pre-season.

Loren Dykes is also unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Team captain, Sophie Ingle, is expected to become Wales' third centurion by winning her 100th cap in Oslo. The milestone will add to an already successful 2020 for the player, who has won three domestic trophies for her club - Chelsea - this year.

Others, like Poppy Soper, Cerys Jones and Bethan McGowan, are included in the team - receiving their first senior side call-ups after representing Wales in other age groups over the past year.

Elise Hughes and Gemma Evans will be returning to the squad following injury.

Wales have three more qualifying matches to play after 22 September.

The nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against the sixth-placed team) qualify directly for the final tournament, while the remaining six runners-up advance to the play-offs.