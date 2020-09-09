Three more Greek islands added to Wales' quarantine list

Travellers coming to Wales from three more Greek islands will now also have to self-isolate for 14 days when they get here.

Santorini, Serifos and Tinos are the latest islands to be added to the list of places Welsh travellers will need to quarantine after returning home from.

The changes were announced by Welsh Government on Tuesday evening and came into force at 4am on Wednesday.

It comes as six Greek islands, along with mainland Portugal, were also added to the quarantine list on September 4. Mainland Greece remains exempt from the two-week isolation rule.

Welsh Government said the latest announcement was because of a rise in coronavirus cases in those areas.

The new travel restrictions came into force at 4am on Wednesday morning. Credit: ITV Wales

Health minster, Vaughan Gething MS, said in a statement on Tuesday evening that he reviewed the latest assessments by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) before making the decision.

Mr Gething has previously defended the introduction of more quarantine restrictions applying to travellers coming from several Greek islands, Portugal, Gibraltar and French Polynesia.

Last week he told the BBC's Today programme that there had been a "rising tide of infections" coming from the Greek islands and insisted the measure had been imposed to keep Wales safe.

Following that announcement, passengers in England were told they too would have to self-isolate if returning from a handful of Greek islands - although not exactly the same ones named by Welsh Government.

The Greek islands you now must quarantine after visiting and returning to Wales from:

Antiparos

Crete

Lesvos

Mykonos

Paros

Santorini

Serifos

Tinos

Zakynthos (Zante)

If you are staying in England when you return, this list is slightly different: Crete, Lesvos, Mykonos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos (Zante).