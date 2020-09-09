Police are appealing for information after two women were punched and robbed in two separate attacks in Cardiff.

The women were both walking home alone from local shops on two consecutive nights when they were targeted in Roath.

A woman in her 30s was robbed of her handbag on Alfred Street at around 10.15pm on Monday.

Another woman, in her 40s, had her handbag robbed the night after at around 11.50pm on Keppoch Street.

A woman in her 40s was targeted on Keppoch Street. Credit: Google Maps

South Wales Police said both women were punched, and the woman in her 40s was held at knife-point.

Officers are looking for two men on bicycles and are increasing patrols in the area.

A spokesperson said: "Such violence will not be tolerated and to target lone women in this way is particularly cowardly.

"Anyone with information about these incidents or the two men responsible is asked to please contact South Wales Police."