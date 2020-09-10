Around a hundred people have now been told to self-isolate after a number of coronavirus cases were linked to a sports presentation evening in Drefach.

14 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the do on the 29 August in Drefach Football and Cricket Club in Carmarthenshire.

It's thought about 60 to 80 people went to the sports evening and the club have faced criticism for staging the event while the threat of the virus is still in place.While those at the presentation evening did not know they had coronavirus at the time, Carmarthenshire Council said the event showed "completed disregard" for wider public safety.Cllr Philip Hughes, Executive Board Member for Public Protection said: "This event was organised in breach of the regulations."Moving forward we will not hesitate to take action, including issuing closure and fixed penalty notices where sports clubs or businesses breach regulations and put the public’s health at risk."A closure notice has been served on the person responsible for the Drefach sports club meaning it cannot re-open for at least 14 days.The 14 positive cases were identified through the test and trace procedures, but officials said this number could increase. The Football club have confirmed training at all age levels has been suspended.

A spokesman for Drefach Club said: "As you may be aware, some senior players have tested positive for Covid-19. We immediately advised Public Health Wales and are liaising with them on a continuing basis."We are awaiting further advice from them and assure you that we will update you further as soon as it is received."In the meantime, training at all age levels has been suspended until further notice and/or until we are advised otherwise."Carmarthenshire Council have warned that Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion could be put into a local lockdown if people do not social distance. It comes after Caerphilly was put into lockdown on Tuesday evening in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus cases in the area.In a joint statement, Leaders Cllr Emlyn Dole of Carmarthenshire, Cllr David Simpson of Pembrokeshire and Cllr Ellen ap Gwynn of Ceredigion, said: "The last thing we want to do is go into a local lockdown, as has already happened elsewhere in Wales. But, if the rising threat and lack of social distancing continues we may have to take necessary action."This pandemic is far from over, the virus is still circulating and the risk is still high. People need to respect the measures that are in place and take personal responsibility for social distancing and good hygiene."Please help keep the communities of Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion safe, we all have to play our part to protect ourselves and each other."