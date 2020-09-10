102 test positive for coronavirus in Wales as cases continue to rise

A further 102 people have tested for positive for coronavirus in the last 24-hours according to figures published by Public Health Wales.

In Caerphilly, where a local lockdown is currently in place to curb the spread of the virus, there has been 34 more cases.

Caerphilly county currently has the highest rate of cases in Wales, with 91.1 per 100,000 of the population in the past week.

Merthyr Tydfil has the second highest rate of cases, with 54.7 per 100,000 people.

Three new cases were confirmed in Merthyr yesterday amid fears of a local lockdown if numbers did not begin to fall.

Meanwhile in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Public Health Wales has reported nine new cases.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for Public Health Wales, said they are "concerned" by the rise in positive cases in Merthyr Tydfil and RCT.

“Our investigations indicate that a lack of social distancing by people of all age groups in a range of different locations has resulted in the spread of the virus to other parts of the population.

“It appears that as lockdown restrictions have eased, people have taken advantage of the greater possibilities for activities, but they seem to have forgotten the importance of social distancing – resulting in possible transmission in the wider community.

“It is clear that the virus spreads more easily in indoor settings, and people should take extra care to socially distance in these cases to keep themselves and their friends and families as safe as possible."