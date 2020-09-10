Visits inside care homes have been stopped in Bridgend county following advice from the local health board and an increase in coronavirus cases across south Wales.

The council becomes the latest local authority to announce restrictions on people coming to visit friends and family in care homes.

Pre-arranged outdoor visits are still allowed and online, virtual visits are being encouraged too.

The restrictions are temporary and will be removed "as soon as it is deemed safe to do so".

Indoor visits will be allowed in some exceptional circumstances, like when a resident is nearing the end of their life.

Council Leader, Huw David, said "with cases increasing throughout the region, we are taking action now in line with latest advice to protect the health and well-being of our care home residents" and staff.

He added: "I hope that everyone can appreciate the need to introduce these temporary measures, and that you will support us in helping to keep people safe."

From Wednesday 2 to Wednesday 9 there were 21 new positive cases in Bridgend, meaning there are nine other local authority areas with more cases. However, Bridgend is in close proximity to other areas with much higher numbers.

Recent spikes in coronavirus cases in Caerphilly and neighbouring areas to Bridgend - Rhondda Cynon Taff and Merthyr - have caused concern, with some lockdown restrictions being reimposed in Caerphilly county.