All Year 7s at a Newport school have been told to self-isolate after one of the pupils tested positive for coronavirus.

Lliswerry High School confirmed that the entire year group, which is around 185 pupils, will have to quarantine for 14 days.

The school said they are "taking all possible steps to contact parents and carers of Year 7 learners".

The year group will be allowed to return to school on Monday 21 September but until then, they will be given home learning work.

The headteacher, Neil Davies, said: "A focused clean is taking place and all other year groups will continue to attend school as planned. There is no need for anyone who is not contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned.

"Please be assured that we continue to do everything within our control to minimise risk in order to keep your child safe and well whilst in school."

Several other schools across Wales have had to ask pupils and staff to self-isolate because of coronavirus cases for example, more than 200 pupils at a school in Bridgend were told they needed to quarantine.

It comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise and Newport's neighbouring council area, Caerphilly, adjusts to life in local lockdown due to a spike in the virus there.