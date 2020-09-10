Stricter rules limiting social gatherings to six people have been announced by the First Minister in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Wales.

From Monday, the new rule will be introduced on the number of people who can meet indoors at any one time. The Welsh Government says all six people must belong to the same extended household group.

The changes come as parts of Wales have seen an increase in cases of Covid-19. The cases have been linked to people meeting and socialising with others indoors but without social distancing.

There will be no change to the current rules, which allow up to four households to form an extended household in Wales, and no change to the rules on meeting outdoors.

Caerphilly County Borough went into local lockdown on Tuesday. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

These changes will not apply in Caerphilly County Borough which has become the first area in Wales to go into local lockdown. Restrictions in Caerphilly include a suspension on extended households meeting indoors and compulsory face masks to be worn in shops as the county experiences a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf have also experienced a rise in cases and there are fears they could be next to go into local lockdown.

Mark Drakeford will confirm the changes to the rules on meeting people indoors in his coronavirus briefing on Friday.