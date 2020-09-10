Man who had one in three chance of surviving says organ donor 'saved' his life

A man who had a one in three chance of surviving, has spoken about his gratitude to the person who donated their organ which saved his life.

Mark Irwin, from Pembroke Dock, had a heart transplant eight years ago. Although he doesn't know much about his donor other than that she was 28 years old, he is grateful for getting his life back.

"I just see my donor as a beautiful person, I can't put that into words it's something that only a hug would do I think"

At the time of his operation Mark was told he had a one in three chance of surviving long enough to receive a transplant.

"You're basically clinging to hope that you will be the lucky one and all the time your condition is deteriorating and you're becoming more and more desperate everyday"

Now at 56-years-old, Mark is a keen cyclist and believes he is fitter than ever. He hopes sharing his story will inspire others to talk, and to remember those who've shown what many consider to be an act of kindness.

In Wales there are more people on waiting lists than there are organs available.

Mike Stephens, who is the lead surgeon for transplantation in Wales, says a conversation can help encourage people to become organ donors.

"One of the key parts of it is things like this in organ donation week encouraging people to make their own decisions but helping them to understand that they need to convey that decision to their family to increase the chance of that actually happening."