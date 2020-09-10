Powys County Council are urging parents to respect social distancing when picking up or dropping off their children at school.

The council have received "a number of reports" from headteachers that relatives are gathering outside school gates and not following the two-metre rule.

Cllr Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said "it would be a shame" if the work they had done to keep pupils safe "was undone by parents and older relatives ignoring social distancing".

He added: "We know that many youngsters have started primary and secondary school for this first time and parents and children are excited but I would urge parents to be mindful of the coronavirus guidance and work with the council and the school to keep everyone safe."

Schools began to reopen for the new academic year in the first week of September, with new coronavirus health and safety measures in place.

Pupils have to social distance in school and many are in class 'bubbles' to minimise the amount of people they are mixing with. Credit: ITV Wales

Headteachers in the area have also raised concerns that parents are contacting them and asking for confirmation as to whether a member of the school has tested positive for Covid-19.

Parents and guardians are being told this is "inappropriate" and the test and trace programme is responsible for informing people if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive - not headteachers.

The council reminded that parents should not send their child to school if they show any symptoms of coronavirus.

Cllr Davies said parents should "err or the side of caution" if their child does show signs of the virus.