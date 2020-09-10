Wales confirm autumn international fixtures

Wales will play six games this autumn, as international rugby returns with the newly created Autumn Nations Cup 2020.

Wayne Pivac’s side will kick off their run of games with an away fixture against France in Paris on Saturday October 24th, before playing their re-arranged Six Nations finale against Scotland on Saturday October 31st.

Following a rest week, Wales will feature in the Autumn Nations Cup, a new eight-team competition involving the Six Nations sides as well as Georgia and Fiji.

Wales are in Group A of the competition alongside England, Ireland and Georgia.

They kick off the competition in Dublin against Ireland on Friday November 13th.

They will then host Georgia on Saturday November 21st, before concluding their Group A fixtures by hosting England on Saturday November 28th.

“International rugby has been hugely missed and we can’t wait to get back underway this Autumn with six great fixtures,” said Wales Head Coach Pivac.

“We are hugely excited to be meeting back up as a squad in a few weeks. It has been a tough year for everyone so we are hoping international rugby can provide some relief and enjoyment for supporters and sports fans alike.”

Wales’ home fixtures for the remainder of 2020 are being played away from Principality Stadium as previously announced with the stadium being used as Dragon’s Heart Hospital.

Details on the venues for Wales’ home matches are yet to be announced.

WALES 2020 FIXTURES:

France v Wales, Saturday October 24th, KO 21.00, Paris

Wales v Scotland, Saturday October 31st, KO 14.15, Venue TBC (2020 Six Nations)

Ireland v Wales, Friday November 13th, KO 19.00, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (Autumn Nations Cup)

Wales v Georgia, Saturday November 21st, KO 17.15, Venue TBC (Autumn Nations Cup)

Wales v England, Saturday November 28th, KO 16.00, Venue TBC (Autumn Nations Cup)