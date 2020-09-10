It remains the biggest killer of men under the age of 45 - and in 2019 there were 330 deaths by suicide in Wales. On World Suicide Prevention Day, families and friends of loved ones who have taken their own lives are highlighting the importance of mental health awareness.

Gavin Pugh, from Porthmadog, died last summer by suicide after living with depression. He was just 27-years-old and a keen runner. Everyone who knew Gavin say they never guessed he had mental health problems which is why his friends and family want to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

Runners across Wales are taking part in a virtual run in memory of Gavin and to raise money for Mind.

Runner across Wales will be taking part in a virtual run in memory of Gavin Pugh Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

One of his friends, David Sinclair, is leading the event called Run for Gav.

He said: "He loved running, he loved being with his mates running, so it's highly appropriate and as a run club we just wanted to do something for him, and this will keep going every year."

Dave Sinclair is leading the running event in memory of Gavin. Credit: ITV Wales

"Gavin was a kind, friendly person who was also extremely caring, and funny, and he is hugely missed by his family, friends and club mates. He was also a top bloke, one of the nicest people you could meet and a good friend to me and many others."

330 deaths by suicide in Wales in 2019

In 2019, there were 5,691 deaths by suicide in the UK and according to figures by the ONS, the average of people taking their own life in Wales is just 19.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, large groups won't physically be allowed to run together, which is why a virtual run has been set up for 2020. Runners will wear a red top for Gavin and are being asked to share their pictures on social media.

If you've been affected by suicide or want to speak to anyone you can ring the Samaritans on 116 123 or get advice through Mind Cymru.