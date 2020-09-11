133 new coronavirus cases in Wales as face coverings made mandatory

There have been 133 new cases of coronavirus in Wales as the First Minister Mark Drakeford announced plans to reduce the spread of the virus by making face coverings mandatory in indoor public spaces.

The number of people who are allowed to meet indoors has also been limited to six people from the same extended household.

The latest figures released by Public Health Wales showed that 8,751 tests had been carried out and there had been no new reported deaths in the country.

The number of people tested rose by 952 from 7,799 the previous day as the Mark Drakeford said the demand for testing had been rising since Caerphilly was placed in to a local lockdown earlier this week.

There were 30 new cases reported in Caerphilly, followed by 23 in Rhondda Cynon Taff and 10 in Newport.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mr Drakeford confirmed that coverings would be mandatory in shops and other public spaces to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The new measures we are announcing today are designed to prevent a new coronavirus crisis here in Wales, not respond to one. First Minister Mark Drakeford

“Once again we are having to focus on tightening restrictions across Wales to prevent cases from rising even higher and prevent the problem from worsening - as we have seen elsewhere in the UK,” he said.

He told the press conference that the limit on social gatherings indoors could be in place throughout the "rest of the year".

The move brings the country in line with government guidelines in England and other parts of the UK, but groups of up to 30 people can still meet in outdoor spaces in Wales.

“We have no evidence at all in Wales that coronavirus is being spread by people meeting outdoors,” Mr Drakeford said.

“We’ve long known that coronavirus doesn’t thrive in the outdoors. It doesn’t last on surfaces, it is not fond of the sunlight and the fresh air.

“We were able to allow people to meet outdoors in Wales well before we were able to allow people to meet indoors, where the risks are far more significant.

“Safeguarding lives as well as livelihoods must remain a priority."