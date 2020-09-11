Travellers coming to Wales from Hungary will have to self-isolate for two weeks when they enter Wales under new guidance.

Health Minister, Vaughan Gething MS, announced on Thursday that Hungary would no longer be exempt from quarantine rules as of 4am on Saturday 12 September.

Mr Gething said he made the decision after reviewing the latest data on coronavirus from the Joint Biosecurity Council (JBC).

Sweden will also be added back onto the exempt list - meaning people no longer have to self-isolate if coming to Wales from there - while Reunion (an island in the Indian Ocean) will join Hungary in being removed.

Hungary and Reunion join several Greek islands, including Santorini, as the latest places to be removed from the exempt list.

The places not included under quarantine rules are constantly being reviewed and changed. People are advised to check the rules before both their outward and return flight.

The changes come as Wales sees spikes in coronavirus cases, particularly in the south of the country. Some tighter lockdown restrictions have been reimposed in Caerphilly county while there are concerns Merthyr and Rhondda Cynon Taff could follow soon.