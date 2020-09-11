I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here

What looks like a large glass container has been spotted being lowered into Gwrych Castle as the 19th century estate prepares to become the set of this year's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.

A marquee and a number of other containers have also been seen at the castle in Abergele.

It is possible that the see-through box will be used as part of the trials that celebrities will compete in.

The 2020 season, airing this Autumn, will see celebrities take part in trials and challenges to win food and treats as one of them ends up being crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

This year is the first time ITV's hit series is not broadcast from Australia. The decision to relocate was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

With views of the countryside, Gwrych Castle is nestled in a tree-lined hillside and spreads across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! first debuted in 2002.

Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV, said Gwrych Castle was the "perfect" alternative to the jungle and he has also assured that it will still "feel like the same show".

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, said the show will "really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost".

The line-up for the show is yet to be announced.