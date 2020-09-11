A sports bar in Pontypridd has been shut down by the council after numerous customers were seen 'hugging and kissing' on CCTV.

The Players Sports Bar on Broadway in the town was issued with a premises closure notice by Rhondda Cynon Taf Council - the first that has been given in the borough.

CCTV footage from the bar on 6 September showed customers stood up in the venue and also sitting at the bar, which is not permitted by government guidelines.

Customers were also seen hugging and kissing on CCTV as well as walking between different groups on the premises and not adhering to social distancing measures.

The bar was served a closure notice by the council after customers were seen mixing in groups. Credit: Rhondda Cynon Taf Council.

It also found staff were cleaning tables but not chairs where customers had been sitting.

Speaking of the closure, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council Andrew Morgan said that he backed officers to close any venue that was found to not be adhering to the guidelines.

This is not about being difficult or imposing unnecessary restrictions. Cllr Andrew Morgan, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council

“I would encourage all pubs and bars to work with the Council in implementing and adhering to the regulations," he said.

“It is about keeping people safe, stopping the risk of transmission and potentially saving lives.

“Where premises are found to not comply with the regulations, council officers will have my full support in taking the necessary action to ensure compliance.”

The closure comes as cases in the borough continued to rise, with 90 confirmed cases in the region over the last seven days.

Nearby Caerphilly entered a local lockdown earlier this week after a significant rise in cases in the borough, and there are concerns that other areas could follow if coronavirus cases continue to peak.