As the number of positive coronavirus cases increase across the country, tighter restrictions have been put into place in Wales to "prevent the problem worsening", the First Minister has said.

It comes after Caerphilly became the first area in Wales to go into local lockdown after a a cluster of cases.

Merthyr Tydfil now also faces the possibility of a local lockdown, which has left many feelings 'scared' and 'worried'.

On Thursday, the Welsh Government announced new guidelines on face masks and social gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus.

''The new measures we are announcing today are designed to prevent a new coronavirus crisis here in Wales, not respond to one,'' said the first minister.

The new rules come into force from Monday.

So, what exactly is being restricted? And what is staying the same?

Caerphilly County Borough went into local lockdown on Tuesday. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Face masks:

Face coverings will become compulsory from Monday in shops and indoor spaces after "growing numbers of coronavirus cases in parts of Wales".

The new restrictions do not apply to restaurants, pubs, and private homes. However, face masks will not be required in gyms, churches services, and weddings.

Children under 11 and people with people with certain medical conditions or disabilities are exempt from this rule.

Larger groups of up to 30 will be allowed to meet outside in Wales Credit: PA

Rule of six:No more than six people from extended households will be able to meet indoors from Monday in a bid to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Welsh Government said they must belong to the same extended household group.

There will be no change to the current rules, which allow up to four households to form an extended household in Wales.

Mr Drakeford also confirmed in his press conference on Friday that he would not be extending the rule to groups meeting outdoors, meaning up to 30 can still meet outside.

He said: "We have no evidence here that the virus is being spread by people meeting outdoors.

"It is not fond of sunlight and fresh air and we allowed people to meet outdoors long before they were able to meet indoors."

People wait in a long queue to access the walk-up coronavirus testing centre at Caerphilly Leisure Centre Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Caerphilly lockdown continues:The limit of six people meeting inside will not apply in Caerphilly County Borough.

Restrictions in Caerphilly include a suspension on extended households meeting indoors and it is already compulsory to wear face masks in shops as the county experiences a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

As of Friday, there have been 133 new cases of coronavirus in Wales.

Although hospital admissions and death rates are low, the first minister warned people to not become "complacent".

What are the differences between Wales and England?

Following on from face coverings becoming compulsory and a limit on people meeting indoors, there are not many differences now between guidelines in Wales and England.

Mr Drakeford said that the new guidelines would help bring the country's messaging in line with that of the rest of the UK.

In Wales, children under the age of 11 are also not included in the limit of six people that are allowed to meet indoors.

"There are no differences between face masks rules in England and Wales," Mr Drakeford said.

"They are broadly the same on either side of the border. In England groups cannot meet outdoors either but we are not imposing that in Wales."