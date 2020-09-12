The family of a Swansea man who died earlier this week after being hit by a lorry in the city centre described him as having 'a heart of gold' and say they are 'devastated' by his loss.

Paul Brain, 56, was walking when he was hit by a Scania lorry on Wellington Street in Swansea. He was taken to Morriston Hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The incident took place on Wellington Street in Swansea. Credit: Google Maps

Paul Brain's family said: “We as a family are devastated at the loss of our Paul. Paul was a huge Swansea City fan and followed them all of his life, he met John Toshack on one occasion and had his back signed by him, he was such a fan he had this signature tattooed onto him.

“Paul loved his tattoos, he had well over two hundred tattoos and would call his body a work of art.

“Paul had an absolute heart of gold, he loved to wind people up until you took the bait and then he would start to laugh and all was forgiven."

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with any information they have and contact 101.