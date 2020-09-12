Public Health Wales has confirmed that there have been 164 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales today.

Wales has recently seen a spike in Covid cases across the country, with new measures being introduced on Monday to try and reduce the spread of the virus.

From Monday it will be mandatory for people to wear face masks in shops and indoor public spaces unless you are under the age of 11 or exempt for health reasons.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday that Wales has reached a threshold where 20 people in 100,000 are suffering from coronavirus.

Some testing centres have been 'extremely busy' over the last week.

Public Health Wales said: “We are now seeing a steady increase in cases in a number of communities across Wales, and our investigations show that many of these have been transmitted due to a lack of social distancing.

“This has resulted in the spread of the virus to other groups of people.

“We continue to appeal to everyone to please remember that, even if you feel that you would not be badly affected by COVID-19 if you were to test positive, should you pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious and even fatal.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus, that is, by self-isolating when asked to do so, staying two metres away from others, and by washing hands regularly."