The First Minister has issued a stark warning that Wales could face stricter measures of lockdown if people do not act responsibly this weekend.

It follows a spike in coronavirus cases this week. On Friday it was confirmed that there were 133 new coronavirus cases in Wales.

A number of new measures will be introduced from Monday to help tackle the spread of the virus, including wearing face masks in shops and indoor public spaces, and only allowing up to six people to meet up indoors.

The First Minister is urging people to act responsibly this weekend.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford MS told ITV Wales: "My message to people this weekend is that we are at a crossroads here in Wales where either people behave in ways where things get worse and we have to impose even more stringent measures, or people return to the ways of behaving that people demonstrated earlier in the pandemic, when social solidarity in doing the right thing was such an important feature of the response here in Wales.

"Please act this weekend in a way that keeps you safe, that keeps other people safe and helps us to get Wales back on track."

Earlier this week, Caerphilly became the first area in Wales to go into local lockdown after a a cluster of cases.

Merthyr Tydfil now also faces the possibility of a local lockdown, which has left many feelings 'scared' and 'worried'.