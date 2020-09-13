88-year-old Bridgend man becomes oldest person to cycle the length of the UK

An 88-year-old man has completed a 2,000 mile cycling challenge to raise money for the homeless charity Llamau, making him the oldest person to cycle the length of the UK.

Laurence Brophy cycled south from his home in Pencoed, Bridgend last month before cycling to Land's End and then onto John O'Groats and back again.

Laurence completed the challenge in no more than 25 days, making him the oldest man to have completed the journey from Land's End to John O'Groats and back again.

Laurence was welcomed back home to Pencoed after his 2,000 mile journey. Credit: Llamau

The 88-year-old also slept rough almost every night of the journey to raise awareness of homelessness and how hard it can be for a young homeless person to find a safe and secure place to sleep.

Homeless charity Llamau says Laurence has so far helped to raise £3,580 for the charity following his cycling challenge.