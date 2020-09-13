How a Swansea GP found himself on the Covid-19 frontline in Africa

A GP from Swansea Bay has returned to Wales after spending time in Liberia treating coronavirus patients.

Doctor Michael Bryant, along with his wife Dr Bethany Bryant, were already in the country to help improve health services for children.

He credited doctors at Morriston Hospital in Swansea along with other hospitals with helping him to treat patients in West Africa.

Dr Bryant helped to treat coronavirus patients in Liberia. Credit: Swansea Bay Health charity

Dr Michael Bryant and Dr Bethany Bryant told ITV Wales: "It was actually very helpful to be able to ask colleagues in Morriston and other hospitals around Swansea how the response was going.

"So really what we did was we set up the hospital in Liberia in a similar way. Learning what we're about to be heading in for, was very helpful as well."

Dr Bryant arrived in Liberia back in 2019. Credit: Swansea Bay Health charity

Dr Michael Bryant is an out-of-hours Swansea GP, working for Swansea Bay University Health Board.

He initially arrived in Monrovia in 2019, Liberia's capital city, to set up a large paediatric programme, mainly working with mal-nourished children.

He then found himself fighting Covid-19 in Liberia, effectively running one of the few hospitals in the country with an isolation ward and a plentiful supply of oxygen.

The money for the isolation ward, the oxygen, antibiotics and staff has been funded by Swansea Bay Health Charity's Africa Health Links Fund and Welsh Government's Wales and Africa grants scheme.