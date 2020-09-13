Neil Hamilton becomes interim UK leader of UKIP party
Senedd member Neil Hamilton has become the interim leader of UKIP and has taken the position as the UK leader.
The party says Freddy Vachha has been suspended pending a formal investigation into an allegation of behaviour that is likely to bring the party into disrepute.
Mr Vachha says he's been falsely accused.
Neil Hamilton told ITV Wales: "So I find myself not just the leader of UKIP in Wales but the leader of UKIP in the UK - if that helps people know that there are elections in Wales next May, in other parts of the country, I'm very pleased to be able to take our message to them."