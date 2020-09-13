Two dogs seized after woman and other dogs attacked on Prestatyn beach

Two dogs have been seized after a woman and two other dogs were attacked on Prestatyn beach on Sunday morning.

Police were called to an incident between the Nova Centre and Frith Beach where two Akita-type dogs attacked a woman and two other dogs.

The woman, who was walking with her dogs at the time, received a bite wound on her leg and she has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

North Wales Police said: “Both offending dogs have been seized, the owners have been identified and an investigation is underway."

North Wales Police is appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident and who is yet to speak to us to come forward.

Sergeant Daniel Ball of North Wales Police said: “Both dogs have now been seized and the injured dogs have been taken to a Veterinary Surgery to be assessed.

“An investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident or indeed received any injuries due to the dogs to contact us immediately quoting incident number Y135136.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact the North Wales Police Control Room on 101.