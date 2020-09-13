Walker dies after falling and plunging a 'significant distance' on Mount Snowdon

A walker has died in a long fall on Snowdon, it has emerged today. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said there had been several reports from the Pyg Track of a walker plunging a significant distance. A coastguard helicopter then flew team volunteers to Pant y Lluwchfa.

Rescuers said: “On arrival at scene, it was found that the walker had not survived their injuries and the team carried out the task of gathering evidence and retrieval on the steep ground under the Trinity Face."