Six bars, pubs and clubhouses have been closed in Carmarthenshire after they were found to have breached government covid rules.

It comes as the Health Minister Vaughan Gething urged businesses and members of the public to continue to follow social distancing guidelines to help prevent another national lockdown in the country.

Carmarthenshire County Council issued different enforcement notices to the venues, supported by Dyfed-Powys Police.

The Drefach Cricket and Football Club in the region was served a 14-day closure following a presentation evening that caused a cluster of positive cases last week, and licensing officers have now also closed Pembrey and Burry Port Bowls Club for two weeks.

The Infinity Bar in Carmarthen has been closed for seven days, and 48-hour closure notices have been given to The Railway Hotel in Ammanford, the Ammanford and District Miners Welfare Club, and the Golden Lion Hotel in Carmarthen.

100 people were told to self-isolate after the presentation evening at Drefach Cricket Club. Credit: Google Maps.

They have also issued improvement notices on other premises, advising them to take action or face similar closures.

Cllr Phillip Hughes, executive board member for public protection, said that he was disappointed to see a number of premises "not taking their responsibilities seriously".

In taking this action, we are seeking to keep our communities safe. Cllr Philip Hughes

"We are really pleased to see how many premises have implemented systems that keep people safe," he continued.

"However, we are disappointed to see a number of premises failing to take their responsibilities seriously,

"Only in the worst cases we have taken immediate action to close them down for the protection of our communities, and so that the owners can put in place the systems and controls that the majority of premises have successfully implemented."

Last week, a bar in Pontypridd was also closed after customers were seen hugging and kissing on CCTV.

The closures come as Vaughan Gething said that the country has just 'weeks to act' if a second lockdown is to be avoided.

My objective is to keep people safe, if people follow all the rules then we have a better chance of being able to proceed with the levels of lockdown that have been in place Vaughan Gething, Health Minister

"We appeal to people to reconsider the choices we're making, who we're seeing, and how many people we are seeing," he added.

"Because otherwise we may need to make more local lockdown choices, or potentially a national lockdown, with all the interruption that that causes.

"If we see an increase in coronavirus across the country then we will be prepared to make those choices to keep people safe."