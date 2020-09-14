Wales basks in highs of 27.5 degrees, with sunshine set to continue

Temperatures in Wales reached more than 27 degrees Celsius on Monday, with the sunshine set to continue throughout the week.

Bute Park in Cardiff recorded the highest temperature, with highs of 27.5 degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere, parts of the UK were hotter than Marbella and Tenerife, with highs of almost 30 degrees in some places.

Tomorrow is expected to be another warm day in Wales with sunny spells and temperatures around 22 to 24 Celsius.

Forecaster Luke Miall said: "Temperatures are quite high for this time of year.

"This is because of southerly winds pushing up from the continent along with a band of high pressure.

"Tuesday will potentially be hotter, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also witnessing clear skies and temperatures into the low-twenties.

"Most of Wales, northern England and the Midlands will also be in the high twenties."

The highest September temperature ever recorded was 35.6C on 2 September 1906, in south Yorkshire.