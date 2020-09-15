Businesses across Rhondda Cynon Taf have been warned to follow the rules or face closure after two pubs and a barbers were served with notices following Covid-19 breaches over the weekend.

The warning from the council comes as Covid-19 figures continue to rise across Rhondda Cynon Taf, with 144 cases confirmed in the past seven days.

The incidence rate is now 59.7 per 100,000 of the population - the second highest in Wales - and there are concerns that Rhondda Cynon Taf could be forced to enter a local lockdown if cases continue to rise.

The council said the DeWinton pub in Tonypandy was found to be in "severe breach" of the coronavirus regulations as a result of "overcapacity, poor cleaning, no COVID-19 risk assessment and using cardboard shields at the bar."

It has given the pub seven days to resolve the issues identified and that it will be closed until the improvements are made.

The Patriot pub, in Pontypridd, and BEST Cutz barbers, in Tonypandy, were also issued with improvement notices after council officials found failings around social distancing, cleaning and not adhering to Covid-19 regulations. Both businesses have been granted 48 hours to improve or they could be served with closure notices.

These actions follow seven supermarkets being served improvement notices last week and a closure notice being issued to The Players Sports Bar, Pontypridd on Friday.

The council says its "tough stance" is intended to ensure businesses help to keep visitors safe, and says it is likely that further notices will be issued to any premises found to be contravening the guidelines and regulations in the coming days, following visits to over 50 pubs in the area over the weekend.

There are concerns that Rhondda Cynon Taf could soon follow Caerphilly (pictured), which was placed under local lockdown last week. Credit: PA

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council Leader, Councillor Andrew Morgan, said: “Council officers have and will continue to carry out inspections to ensure that business in Rhondda Cynon Taf are operating safely and in line with Covid-19 regulations.

"Some of the breaches seen this weekend have been dangerous and I would urge businesses to please follow the guidelines that are in place. They are there to protect you, your staff and your customers - if you need advice then our officers are there to help and assist you.

“While businesses across Rhondda Cynon Taf are being asked to improve how they operate within Covid-19 regulations. Each and every one of us who use these premises have to follow the rules, take more care and remember to social distance, use hand sanitiser, and where a face mask or covering where appropriate and safe to do so. I would also like to remind the public that if they feel that a business, area, pub or premises are not complying, they should not enter or participate in the activity – we all have a personal responsibility to control the spread.

“As the recent events over the last week have shown us, the virus hasn’t gone away, but together by following the guidelines we can keep RCT and Wales safe.”

Last week, the council urged residents of Rhondda Cynon Taf to take voluntary action in an attempt to avoid a local lock-down, by wearing face coverings in work, only using public transport for essential reasons, working from home where possible and not visiting care homes unless it is an end of life visit.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething has warned that Wales has "weeks to act" Credit: PA

On Monday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething warned Wales has "weeks" to act in the ongoing fight against coronavirus - or risks a second national lockdown.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's press briefing on the pandemic, Vaughan Gething said the pattern of increasing Covid-19 cases in the country is "similar to the situation we faced in early February".