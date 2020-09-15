Hitachi set to 'withdraw' from Wylfa Newydd nuclear project on Anglesey

Plans for a £20bn nuclear power plant on Anglesey are set to be scrapped, the leader of Anglesey Council has said.

Cllr Llinos Medi said she had been informed that Hitachi, the Japanese company behind the plans, "intends to withdraw" from the project.

"However, I understand that this decision still needs to be ratified tomorrow”, she added.

Cllr Medi described the news as a "devastating blow" and said she would be calling for an urgent meeting with both the UK and Welsh Governments.

She said: “If this decision is confirmed - then it will be a devastating blow to the Anglesey economy. The Wylfa Newydd project had the potential to transform the Anglesey and North Wales economy, particularly that of North Anglesey.

“I will be calling for an urgent meeting with both UK and Welsh Governments to discuss the future of the Wylfa site.”

The project developer Horizon Nuclear, which is owned by Hitachi, said it would not comment.

Work was suspended on the plant in January 2019 Credit: ITV Wales

Hitachi announced it was suspending its involvement in the Wylfa Newydd project in January 2019 after failing to reach a funding agreement with the UK Government.

A spokesperson for Nuclear Free Local Authorities (NFLA) said it understands via Japanese media reports that Hitachi will announce its plans to withdraw from the project at a board meeting on Wednesday.

NFLA Welsh Forum Chair, Councillor Ernie Galsworthy, said: “I am not surprised at all to hear that Hitachi is likely to call a final halt to its 8 year interest in developing new nuclear at Wylfa in its board meeting tomorrow.

"The writing has been on the board for some considerable time, and it is clear recent negotiations with the UK Government have failed to satisfy the Japanese company that it could move forward with this project.

"This should now mean the end of interest in new nuclear in Wales and start the process of moving away from these costly projects towards renewable energy alternatives, energy efficiency and energy storage schemes in which Councils can play a positive role in."