There have been a further 110 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 19,681.

Public Health Wales said no further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,597.

Of the 110 new cases, 38 were in Rhondda Cynon Taf - the highest daily number in all of Wales' local authorities.

It brings the incident rate in the county borough to 68.4 out of 100,000 of the population - second only to Caerphilly, which was placed under local lockdown last week.

Newport's incident rate has also increased to 46.5 per 100,000, a rise which has prompted health officials to urge locals to be vigilant for the symptoms and follow social distancing guidelines.

It comes after the health minister issued a stark warning that Wales has just "weeks" to act in order to prevent a second national lockdown, following an overall rise in cases across the country and sharp increases in specific areas such as Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Caerphilly was placed into local lockdown last week following a surge in cases Credit: PA

Across Wales, face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces and no more than six people from the same extended household can meet indoors, under new coronavirus rules introduced by the Welsh Government.

Mr Gething said there is a "limited period of weeks" to resolve some of the challenges faced by Wales, and urged people to stick to the rules.

"We appeal to people to reconsider the choices we're making, who we're seeing, and how many people we are seeing," he added.

"Because otherwise we may need to make more local lockdown choices, or potentially a national lockdown, with all the interruption that that causes."

Mr Gething also warned that there will be consequences for anyone deliberately flouting covid rules.

"The rules are here for the benefit of all of us, and they apply to all of us," he said.

The minister said he would prefer a 'four-nations approach' to any major decisions, but made it clear that the Welsh Government would be prepared to go it alone and impose further lockdown measures if necessary.