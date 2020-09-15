Video report by ITV Wales Work and Economy Correspondent Carole Green

A milkman who was due to retire after almost five decades has instead added 40 new customers to his round as a result of lockdown.

Mick White has been delivering milk and eggs to residents across Denbighshire and Flintshire for nearly 50 years.

The 70-year-old had planned to put his feet up this year, but felt compelled to stay on when supermarkets began running out of food essentials during the height of lockdown.

With the help of his wife vicky, the dad-of-two now plans to carry on for as long as is necessary.

"When the supermarkets began running out of milk and eggs, that’s when the phone started ringing and there was a lot of demand from new customers," Mick said.

“We had around 190 people on our round at the start of this, and it’s probably up to 230 now. They don’t have milk and eggs every single day – it would be impossible to get around everyone – but most people do during the week."

Mick delivers milk and eggs to the people of Llanferres, Gwernymynydd, Maeshafn, Llanarmon-yn-Ial and the surrounding areas. Credit: ITV Wales

Mick said many of his new customers are elderly residents who have been concerned about exposing themselves to Covid-19 when shopping.

"I fully expected it to drop off when things started to open up again, but they’ve all stuck with us and have embraced this new way of shopping locally, which is fantastic to see.

“We haven’t lost a single customer.”

The pensioner has two young grandsons, but one of his top priorities is the elderly people he serves on his rounds.

“There’s no sign of me slowing down,” said Mick.

“I was going to retire this year but with all of this happening I just can’t let the old people down.

“We’ve taken on as much as we can and are looking at the situation day by day. If either of us got ill the business would close overnight so we’re carrying on as safely as possible and taking care of ourselves, as well as our loyal customers.

“We thank them for their support and will always be here for them.”

Mick has delivered eggs from the same local supplier for more than two decades. Credit: ITV Wales

The grandfather has delivered eggs from the same local farm for around 25 years, which has seen a steep rise in the number of sales during lockdown.

David Sharples, from Clyttir Farm in Ruthin, said: "It's grown and grown over that time, especially this last six months with Covid, people struggling to get what they need from the supermarkets so the milk rounds have come back into fashion.

"I hope it will last, but people do tend to have short memories and it depends how long this Covid lasts.

"But I think once people know they can get quality, local produce at a cheaper price, they'll stay with it."

Mick’s work has also been praised by the organisers of Taste North East Wales, which celebrates the regional landscape and heritage through the promotion of food producers and hospitality businesses.

The 40-day timetable of events is set to take place virtually this year because of the pandemic.