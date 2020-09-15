West Wales to star in new network series on ITV tonight

The work of police teams in one of Wales’ busiest holiday resorts is to be celebrated in a unique series to be broadcast by ITV across the UK from tonight.

Harbour Cops features officers and police civilian workers based in Tenby and other parts of Pembrokeshire.

It includes the joys and the challenges of policing in Dyfed-Powys - a police force that spans 4,000 square miles. It is the largest policing area with the smallest number of officers anywhere in the UK.

Tenby is one of the top tourist destinations in west Wales, with the population of the area swelling from 6,000 to more than 70,000 during the summer months before the Covid restrictions.

That brings huge benefits to the local economy - but also challenges with policing at various times throughout the year.

The show will look at issues the police face in the region. Credit: ITV Wales

Former police officer Nigel Lewis works on the front desk of Tenby Police Station and is one of the police staff to feature in the first episode.

Audiences get to see Nigel, who has been with the police for over 30 years, dealing with everything from missing people to reuniting lost items with their owners.

The first episode also looks at the role of officers on the streets of the coastal town, following PCs Olivia Jones and Phil Davies as they deal with various situations including fights outside of bars and pubs.

The series will follow officer from Dyfed-Powys Police.

Jonathan Hill, Editor Network Programmes, ITV Cymru Wales and Executive Producer of the series said: "We are hugely grateful to have been trusted by Chief Constable Mark Collins and all his colleagues in Dyfed-Powys Police to tell this story about policing on the front line in one of our busiest resort communities.

"At a time when there is so much talk about 'fake news' this is a great example of engaging and trusted public service content which explains what the police do to protect the people of Wales every day of the year.

"What came through to me when we were making this series was the importance of place to the officers who worked this corner of Pembrokeshire. Most had grown up in the area and were deeply committed to doing their best for their local community. And you just can't beat a bit of Tenby in the sunshine, definitely the best beat in Britain!"

Harbour Cops starts at 7:30PM on ITV Wales on Tuesday, September 15.

The series is a MultiStory Media Cymru production for ITV