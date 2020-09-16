A further 199 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, the highest daily number of reported cases since May.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases across the country to 19,880. There have been no newly reported deaths.

The biggest daily increase in cases was reported in Rhondda Cynon Taf, where a local lockdown is due to come into force at 18:00 on Thursday.

There were 52 new reported cases in the county, bringing the infection rate up to 82.1 per 100,000 of the population.

In Caerphilly, where local lockdown measures were imposed last week, there were 36 new reported cases.

In Newport, where members of the public are being advised to be vigilant following a rise in cases, there were 15 newly reported cases.

While in Merthyr, where the health minister said the situation now appears to be "stable", there were eight newly reported cases.

Face coverings are now compulsory in indoor public spaces for those aged over 11 in Wales Credit: PA

Dr Robin Howe, from Public Health Wales, said the measures being imposed in Rhondda Cynon Taf were "essential" to protect people's health and control the spread of the virus.

“Under the measures, people will not be allowed to enter or leave the Rhondda Cynon Taf Council area without a reasonable excuse. People will only be able to meet outdoors for the time being. People will not be able to meet members of their extended household indoors or form an extended household. All licensed premises will have to close at 11pm.

“As is the case across Wales, everyone over 11 will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public areas."