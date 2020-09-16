Plans for a £20bn nuclear power plant on Anglesey in north Wales have been scrapped, the developers behind the project have confirmed.

Horizon Nuclear Power said it will be ceasing its activities to develop a project at Wylfa Newydd on Anglesey and at Oldbury on Severn in Gloucestershire following a decision by Hitachi, the Japanese company which owns Horizon, to pull out of the scheme.

It was hoped that the proposed nuclear power plant would create thousands of jobs for the Anglesey area.

The leader of Anglesey Council, Cllr Llinos Medi, has described the news as a "devastating blow".

She said: “The Wylfa Newydd project had the potential to transform the Anglesey and North Wales economy, particularly that of North Anglesey."

Work on the Wylfa Newydd project was suspended in January 2019 after Hitachi failed to reach a funding agreement with the UK Government, but the planning process continued.

An artist's impression of the proposed site at Wylfa Newydd Credit: Horizon Nuclear / Artist's impression

The Chief Executive of Horizon Nuclear Power, Duncan Hawthorne, today said that he understands the announcement will be "disappointing" for many.

“I understand this announcement will be disappointing for our many supporters who had hoped to see our project through to completion and I would personally like to thank you for your support throughout our time on this project.

“In particular I would like to thank our lead host community of Anglesey in Wales, represented by the Isle of Anglesey County Council and Welsh Government, and the key representatives around Oldbury."

Justin Bowden, national officer of the GMB union, said: "This utterly predictable announcement from Hitachi is the outcome of successive government failures to act decisively around new nuclear, and in particular how it is financed.

"New nuclear is vital in achieving decarbonisation, especially when teamed up with hydrogen.

"It's no coincidence that around the world - almost without exception - it's governments who finance these projects, as they are the lender of last resort when it comes to keeping the lights on."

Dr Doug Parr, chief scientist for Greenpeace UK, said: "Nuclear power's ever-rising costs overtook the ever-falling costs of renewables years ago, and a new reactor now supplies electricity at more than double the price of a new offshore wind farm.

"Propping up this dying industry has become more and more difficult and expensive for the handful of governments still hoping for a nuclear renaissance.

"We're hoping the UK Government will take Hitachi's decision to abandon Wylfa as final confirmation of what the energy market has long been trying to tell them - Britain's future is renewable."

Stephen Crabb, chairman of the Welsh Affairs Committee, said; "The decision of Hitachi to pull out of the Wylfa nuclear project is a blow for Wales and the UK's ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"This was set to be the largest energy project Wales had ever seen with a positive impact on skills and employment in the region.

"Reassurances were made of Hitachi's commitment to the project over the summer that gave hope to the workers who'd be needed to construct it and the high-skilled employees who would run it.

"With the nation's remaining nuclear plants ageing and the need for low-carbon, high-yield plants needed to replace them urgent, it has never been more important than now to ensure energy security."